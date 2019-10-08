Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Ada C. Steinbach


1930 - 2019
Ada C. Steinbach Obituary
Ada C. Steinbach, 89, of 114 Fleming Road, St. Marys, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Guy and Mary Felt Manor in Emporium, after a brief illness.
She was born September 2, 1930, in St. Marys, daughter of the late George and Irene Hoehn Crawford. Ada was a lifelong resident of the area, attended Sacred Heart School, and was a graduate of St. Marys Public High School, Class of 1948. She was a retired employee of Keystone Thermometrics, retiring in 1995 after 35 years of service.
On February 11, 1953, in the Sacred Heart Church, Ada married Anthony M. "Tony" Steinbach, who preceded her in death on May 14, 1989.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Sarginger and her husband Joseph of St. Marys; a sister, Sr. Maureen (Ann) Crawford, CDS of Canton, Ohio; three sisters-in-law, Edna Crawford, Betty Crawford, and Yvonne Crawford, all of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ada was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Conklin and Dorothy McKelvey; and by five brothers, William, Cletus, John, Thomas, and Fred Crawford.
Ada was a member of the Queen of the World Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and an officer of the Rosary Altar Society. She was an Oblate of St. Benedict and an associate of St. Joseph's Monastery. Ada was a former Girl Scout assistant leader and leader, a volunteer for the Christian Food Bank, and a member of the Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a poll worker for the local elections. Ada enjoyed reading, line dancing, and cooking.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 9, 2019
