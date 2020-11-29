Agnes L. Cataldo, 90, of Tyler Road, Penfield, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at her home, after a short illness.
A daughter of the late John and Isabella (Raffeinner) Buerk, she was born on April 9, 1930, in St. Marys.
On February 5, 1951, she married Ernest "Shiner" Cataldo who predeceased her on March 16, 1996.
Besides her parents and husband, Aggie was preceded in death by eight siblings, Erhard, Sabina, Gilbert, Genevieve, Joseph, Sarah, James and Dorothy.
She is survived by a son, Clarence "Carney" Cataldo of Penfield; a brother, Philip Erich of Cleveland, Ohio; five sisters, Margaret Groll of St. Marys, Monica Ludwig of Keating Summit, Theresa Poland of Arizona, Rita Hice, Carol Erich and Gloria Cummings of Cleveland, Ohio; a nephew, AJ Cataldo; and a niece, Mary Ellen Hogan that she helped raise; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Aggie worked more than 25 years with Stackpole Carbon. She was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church and enjoyed her family and friends, being in the outdoors, hunting and trapping with her husband and son, gardening, sitting on her porch, the polka party and reading the newspaper.
She was raised in St. Marys and lived in Tyler since 1951.
There will be no visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Agnes L. Cataldo will be held, 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Force with Father Mark Mastrian.
Burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance, PO Box 48, Penfield, PA 15849.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements and the family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.