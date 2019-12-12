|
|
Agnes Mary "Pinky" Decker, 95, a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, and formerly of 1109 South Michael Road, St. Marys, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Christ the King Manor.
She was born April 8, 1924, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Stanley and Marcella Gleixner Auman. Agnes was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School.
On July 13, 1943, in the St. Mary's Church, Agnes married Harris G. Decker, who preceded her in death on May 23, 2005.
She is survived by a daughter, Lois Decker of DuBois; two sons, Douglas Decker and his wife Zary of Cape Coral, Florida and Patrick Decker and his wife Chris of Weedville; nine grandchildren; and by 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Agnes was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Blondin in 1999; a grandson, Allen Dusch; and by a sister, Helen Schauer. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Agnes was a member of the Queen of the World Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society and a Gold Star Wife.
Funeral and committal services for Agnes Mary "Pinky" Decker will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the , 1000 Liberty Avenue, Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 13, 2019