Alan E. Geitner, 75, of 187 Sara Rd., St. Marys, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness.

He was born on August 18, 1943, in St. Marys, a son of the late Sylvester and Ethel Meyer Geitner.

On August 20, 1965 , he married Linda Fox, who survives, of St. Marys.

Alan was a lifelong resident of the area and graduate of Central High School, class of 1961. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1964. He was a member of Queen of the World Church and retired from Airco-Speer after more than 30 years of service.

Always a good handyman, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Alan loved working around his house and gardening. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

In addition to his wife of more than 53 years, Linda Fox Geitner, he is survived by one daughter, Melanie and her husband Louie Pesce of St. Marys and by two grandchildren, Kira and Kaleb Pesce, as well as by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Geitner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alan E. Geitner will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at noon at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Jeffery Noble and Rev. Ross Miceli, concelebrating.

Military honors will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.

Friends and family will be received at the church from 11:15 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice or to Hahne Cancer Center.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Press on May 18, 2019