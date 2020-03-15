|
Alexander M. "Doc" Groll, 93, of 129 Sara Road, St. Marys,died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence, after a lengthy illness.
He was born April 13, 1926, in St. Marys, son of the late William and Clara Eckert Groll. Doc was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys schools. He was a previous employee of the former Corbett Cabinet and Reiders Meat Market, before becoming the founder and owner of Groll's Disposal.
On August 2, 1950, in the St. Mary's Church, Doc married Margaret M. Buerk, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Phyllis Ford of St. Marys; a son, James Groll and his wife Anita of St. Marys; eight grandchildren, Jeanette Groll Leckey, Eric Groll (Jeanie), Allan Groll, Kevin Groll (Jessie), Ronald Ford (Shari), Lisa Hill (Brandon), Steven Groll, and Sierra Groll; 11 great-grandchildren; and by one great, great-granddaughter. Also surviving are two sisters, Adeline Cheatle and Rita Huey Croyle, both of St. Marys; a daughter-in-law, Mary Groll of St. Marys; and by his longtime family friend, Sam Shefcyk of St. Marys.
In addition to his parents, Doc was preceded in death by three sons, Steven Groll, David Groll, and in infancy, Larry Groll; two grandsons, Martin Alexander Ford and Shawn Leckey; a sister, Alice Rote; two brothers, William and Fredrick Groll; and by a son-in-law, Ronald Ford.
Doc was a member of the Queen of the World Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army as well as a member of the PFL. Doc enjoyed going to the casino and will be remembered as a great story teller. He lived for his family and his business.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2020