Alfred F. "Butch" Sporner, 82, of 1129 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born on December 13, 1937, in St. Marys, a son of the late Francis and Josephine Cheatle Sporner.
On July 5, 1958, in Queen of the World Church, he married Carol Samick Sporner, who survives. Together they shared nearly 62 years of love and marriage.
Butch was a member of Queen of the World Church and retired in 2000 from St. Marys Carbon Company after more than 43 years of service. He was a member of the Campowner's and the St. Marys Sportsmens Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved going to camp. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Carol Samick Sporner, he is survived by one daughter; Paula Collins and her husband Shawn of Kersey and one son; Mark Sporner and his wife Leslie of St. Marys, by six grandchildren; Emily, Michelle, Josh, Eric, Katie, and Courtney, and by 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother; Vincent Sporner of St. Marys,; one sister; Dorothy Raffeinner and her husband Ray of Kersey, and by two sisters-in-law; Eleanor Newell and Sandy Samick, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Germaine Coder, and by a sister in childhood, Shirley Sporner.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Alfred F. "Butch" Sporner will be celebrated on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Queen of the World Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.