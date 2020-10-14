Alice A. Schloder, 95, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of Queens Road, St. Marys, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Elk Haven, after a lengthy illness.
She was born December 10, 1924, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Michael and Helena Bizjak Ausserer. Alice was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1942.
On April 15, 1950, in the St. Mary's Church, Alice married Gerald L. Schloder, who preceded her in death on November 15, 1999.
A devoted mother, Alice is survived by her two daughters: Sharon Smith and her husband Murray of Martinsburg, and Deborah DeMuro and her husband Mark of St. Marys; five grandchildren: Trevor Smith, Whitney Smith, Maria DeMuro, Nicole DeMuro, and Gianna DeMuro; two great-granddaughters, Madison and Samantha; a sister: Betty Fleming of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by four sisters: Anna Laird, Marie Stubber, her twin sister, Helen Krug, and Angela Ausserer, in infancy; and by two brothers, Lenny and Joseph Ausserer.
Alice was a member of the St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed puzzles, playing Bridge, knitting, and golfing.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
If you wish to remember Alice, please make a donation to either the St. Mary's Church, 325 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.