Alice E. "Lisa" (Harvey) Lepovetsky, 68, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at her residence.
She was born February 2, 1951, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Ives Lucas and Barbara Wilson Harvey.
Lisa was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1969. She attended the University of Pittsburgh, Agnes Scott College, Pace University, and in 1991, she earned her Master's Degree in Fine Arts in English from Penn State University.
On July 4, 1971, in Ridgway, Lisa married Howard Lepovetsky, who survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Shari Lepovetsky Miller and her husband George of Peoria, Arizona and Rachel Lepovetsky Clergy and her husband Brooks of Cedar Point, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Hailey, Isabell, and Everett; her brother, Ives Wallace Harvey of Ridgway; and by a cousin, Eric Sitarchuk and his wife Rebecca of Philadelphia.
Lisa was an accomplished writer of a novel, a poetry book, and over one hundred publications. Lisa was a member of the Horror Writers of America, Mystery Writers of America, Penn Writers, Sisters in Crime, Footlighters, Poetry Fellowship, and the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts. She also volunteered for the Elk County Humane Society and the Community Nurses.
Visitation for Alice E. "Lisa" (Harvey) Lepovetsky will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at Gunners Restaurant.
Burial will be in the Sons of Israel Cemetery in DuBois.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019