Alice L. Snelick, 82, of 105 Laurel Lane, Kersey, died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born on July 3, 1938, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Charles and Regina Young Meyer.
On June 7, 1958, in St. Marys, she married the late Walter J. Snelick, Jr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 2012.
Mrs. Snelick was a lifelong resident of the area and member of St. Boniface Church. She enjoyed traveling and reading, and never turned down a shopping trip. She also enjoyed collecting knick knacks for around her home. She was a kind and caring mother and grandmother who loved her family more than anything.
She is survived by four daughters, Cathy Cuneo and her husband, Ron, of St. Marys, Carol Muhitch and her husband, Greg, of St. Marys, Connie Ponsoll and her husband, John, of Edinboro, and Christina DeSai and her husband, Neal, of Charlotte, N.C.; by five sons, Walter Snelick III and his wife, Bernadette, of Texas, Robert Snelick and his wife, Donna, of Maryland, William Snelick and his wife, Susan, of St. Marys, Steve Snelick of Kersey and Paul Snelick and his wife, Kelly, of Port Matilda; and by 26 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Bernie Meyer and his wife, Mary, of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Gretchen Meyer of St. Marys; and by her godchild, Mandy Meyer of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Andy Meyer.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice L. Snelick will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA with Rev. Ross Miceli, pastor, officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Boniface Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.