Alphonse J. Bon, age 94, also affectionately known as "Fonzy" or "Oscar," passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Messiah Lifeways in Mechanicsburg.
Alphonse was born on July 2, 1925, in St. Marys, the son of the late Ludwig and Josephine Bon, Sr.
After graduating from St. Marys Area High School, he answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the Navy and becoming what was known as a "Tin Can Sailor." He served on the U.S.S. Cassin during World War II from 1943-1946. Fortunately for his family, he shared stories with them of his time in the Navy. After World War II, he worked for Shaut Bus and Taxi Service. He then worked for Quality Components, retiring in 1990 with 40 years.
On January 31, 1959, he married the love of his life, Sarah C. Hoehn, in the St. Mary's Catholic Church. Sarah preceded him in death on February 16, 2016.
He is survived by his three loving children, Catherine Bon and her partner, Kimberley Thomas, of Mechanicsburg, Jeanne Foster of Mechanicsburg, and David Bon and his wife, Sharon, of Gunter, Texas; five grandchildren, Mark (Alisha), Erik, and Emily Foster, and Miranda and Abigail Bon; and by two great-grandchildren, Josephine and Everett Foster. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Bon, of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
Besides his adoring wife and parents, Oscar was predeceased by his siblings, Ludwig L. Bon, Jr., Mary Nissel, and Josephine Bon. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Oscar belonged to the American Legion, VFW, and the Elks Club. He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he volunteered by driving the priests on their First Friday call for 25 years. Oscar was also a member of the SNPJ Lodge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk County Catholic School System, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2020