Amelia Marie and Olivia Christine Meyer were born and gained their angel wings on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Born to Derek and Crystal Foster Meyer of Kersey, the twins have gone to Heaven yet touched the hearts and changed the lives of so many during their short stay here on earth.

In addition to their loving parents, Derek and Crystal, the twins are also survived by a brother; Caden Blarr, and grandparents; Ray and Codi Foster, Christy Wehler, Melvin Meyer and Linda Humes, as well as by great-grandparents; Bernie and Helen Knefley, Carl and Gloria Foster, and Irene Wehler. They are also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The twins were preceded in death by great-grandparents, Leo and Dorothy Meyer, Frederick Meyer, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private viewing and funeral services were held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home. Interment followed in Elkton Cemetery in Kersey.

In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Derek and Crystal Meyer, 123 Toby Road, Kersey, PA 15846.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys is handling the arrangements.

