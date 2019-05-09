Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
View Map
Resources
1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amy M. (Bonfardine) Bradley Obituary
Amy M. (Bonfardine) Bradley, 58, of 148 Louis Street, St. Marys, and formerly of Coudersport, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
She was born August 16, 1960, in St. Marys, daughter of Gelindo "Boots" Bonfardine, who survives of St. Marys, and the late Margaret Dornisch Bonfardine. Amy was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, where she served as lector and Eucharistic Minister.
Amy was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1978. She was also a graduate of Lock Haven University, receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Special Education, as well as a graduate of Edinboro University, where she earned her Master's Degree. Amy was a Special Education teacher and supervisor for Intermediate Unit 9 with the Coudersport Area School District. Amy was a gifted quilter and also enjoyed camping, hiking, and traveling.
In addition to her father, Gelindo "Boots" Bonfardine, Amy is survived by three sons: James Bradley and his wife, Beth, of Sharon; Benjamin Bradley of Pittsburgh; and Luke Bradley of Pittsburgh; six sisters: Ann Kralik and her husband, Edward, of Malvern; Molly Bonfardine of St. Marys; Lucy Mosebarger and her husband, Bill, of St. Marys, Phoebe Menard and her husband Rick of Danville; Gretchen Bonfardine of Erie; and Chloe Sweeney and her husband, Jay, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and by a brother, Michael Bonfardine and his wife, Rita, of Culpeper, Virginia.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on May 10, 2019
