Angelina Riccadonna, 93, of Penfield, died at home on March 13, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1925 and lived on the Riccadonna Farm with her niece, Linda Rae Riccadonna, who preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 2018.

After graduating from Huston Township High School in 1944, Angie was employed at the Rockwell Factory for many years. Her interests and hobbies included traveling to other countries with her niece as well as enjoying the many community events in the Valley.

Together, Angie and Linda maintained the Farm while providing a place to rest, to renew, to learn, to grow, to grieve, to celebrate, to be a little kinder and to love a little more. They will be missed by those who shared their goals.

At Angelina's request, there will not be a public visitation or service. A private interment will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements. Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary