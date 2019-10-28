|
Ann F. Kneidel, 84, of 434 Ash Street, St. Marys, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Elk Haven Nursing Home.
She was born April 18, 1935, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Gilbert and Esther Fritz Kneidel. Ann was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1953, a graduate of the Jefferson Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, Class of 1956, and also a graduate of St. Joseph's College. Ann was an instructor at the Thomas Jefferson University School of Nursing in Philadelphia. After spending 23 years in Philadelphia, she returned to St. Marys in 1976 and became a Director of Education and Director of Nursing at the Elk Regional Health Center.
Ann is survived by her beloved cousins who have always helped when she was in need, especially her cousins in the Thompson, Kneidel, Detsch, and Fritz families.
Ann was a member of the Queen of the World Church and the Jefferson Hospital Alumni Association. She was also a member of the Nurses' Study Club. Ann was an avid reader and had volunteered at the St. Marys Catholic Elementary School.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 12:00 PM, with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the St. Marys Public Library, 127 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Nurses' Study Club, c/o Charlotte Beimel, 524 North Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 29, 2019