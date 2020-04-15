|
Anna Lombardi Largey was born June 4, 1925 in Philadelphia, and died April 14, 2020 at Elk Haven.
Joseph Lombardi (Anna's father) married his sweet heart from the record store, Mary Zampetti Lombardi (Anna's mother). Joseph worked in the textile industry and was fortunate to maintain his job throughout the Great Depression, which enabled them to help support their respective families. Together they helped raise their brothers and sisters as they were the oldest children. Anna remembered how generous her parents were and talked about how close the families were. She talked about her mother's family helping her with homework and teaching her all sorts of things as her Grandpa Zampetti liked to learn and share his knowledge. She had fond memories of Philadelphia and her child hood. They lived in an Italian neighborhood where most were bi-lingual, and everyone shopped at the local Italian butcher, baker, and green grocer. Family gatherings focused on food and Sunday dinners were a weekly event. Philadelphia had wonderful produce from the New Jersey truck farms-- they were able to get fresh produce and meat all the time--they literally butchered the chickens while you waited.
Mother had many stories about growing up in the city. She told us about the trolley cars (which we rode on as children), the lamp lighters who would go around and light the gas lamps nightly, the milk wagon led by horses who knew each stop, and the ice man. She remembered a fire at the stable which was behind her house, playing with all of the other children in the neighborhood, and spending summers at the beach in New Jersey. This was a much different time in history with a much slower pace of life.
Anna received an associate business degree from Temple University and worked as a secretary before her marriage. She was a USO volunteer, and it was at a USO dance that she saw a handsome young stranger who asked her to dance. That young stranger, Mickey Largey, captured her heart. He was in the U.S. Army Air Corps and he loved to dance. She fell in love and they were married for 73 years until his death in 2019. Anna moved to St. Marys where Mickey had taken a job with the U.S. Post Office. That devastated her parents because Anna was so far away, so they used their vacation every year to visit her. Anna was a very sweet, caring person who loved her children and family. Survivors include Mickey and Anna's four children--Diane (Alan) Johnson, Joseph (Lou Ann) Largey, Henry (Lana) Largey, Suzanne (Dan) Vining; six grandchildren, Dr. Krystal Largey Fordoski and Tiffany Largey, Dean and Luke Largey, Dr. Jennifer Vining and Jessica Vining Hodges, and three great-grandchildren, Addison and DJ Fordoski, and Zoey Hodges.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial celebration and dinner will be held at a later date. If you would like to attend, please contact Joe Largey at [email protected] or 814-885-8469.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2020