Anna R. Manners, 87, a resident of Silver Creek Terrace and formerly of 145 Madison Street, St. Marys, died on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Penn Highlands Elk following a brief illness.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1931, in Anita, a daughter of the late Gustaf B. and Beulah A. Henry Swanson.

On May 19, 1948, she married the late Alfred "Pete" Manners, who preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2013.

Mrs. Manners was a member of First United Methodist Church and retired from the former Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital after many years of service as a pastry chef. In her free time, she liked to crochet and stitch plastic canvases. She also enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and playing games. She will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Ellen Harry and her husband, Mark, of West Decatur; four sons: Thomas Manners and his wife, Cathie, of Tennessee; Anthony Manners and his wife, Rose, of St. Marys; Michael Manners and his wife, Robbin of Georgia; and Alfred Manners, Jr. of Georgia; as well as by 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers; John (Brenda) Swanson of Allansville, and James (Ellie) Swanson of Irwin; by numerous nieces and nephews; and by a son-in-law, Francis McCarren of Force.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary McCarren in 2013; four brothers: Fred Swanson, Paul Swanson, Frank Swanson and Gustaf Swanson, Jr.; and by four sisters; Lois Lexsell, Marjory Raybuck, Ellen Swanson, and Kathleen Swanson.

Funeral Services for Anna R. Manners will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 140 N. St. Marys St., St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Tim Hoover, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Center or to Elk County Rides for Vets.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 29, 2019