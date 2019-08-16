|
Anthony Joseph Tucker, Sr., 40, of 1050 Theresia St., St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
Anthony was born June 16, 1979, in St. Marys, son of Sandra Fischer Tucker and the late Olin Wayne Tucker.
Tony was a former member of the National Guard. He worked for a time at Eagle Express in St. Marys as a self-employed mechanic and welder. He was employed by Kunes Service Garage in Ridgway, at the time of his death. He always credited his father for teaching him many useful life skills.
Besides his mother, he is survived by two children, Kayla Joy DeLullo and Anthony Joseph Tucker, Jr., both of St. Marys. Also surviving are a foster daughter, Josie Elias of Ridgway; four sisters, Virginia Singer (Rob) of Toby, Georgia Hoffman of St. Marys, Valerie Sue Tucker of Marion, Virginia and Kathleen Middleton of Middlefield, Ohio; two brothers, Olin W. Tucker, Jr., (Naomi) of St. Marys and Clinton John Tucker (Carrie Jo) of Dagus Mines; a very special niece, Casandra Malletto (Anthony), and numerous other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He loved all of his family dearly and always enjoyed the times spent with them.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a sister, Pamela Radaelli; grandparents, George and Elsie Fischer, Joseph and Mary Fischer, and Joseph and Virginia Fields Tucker; and great-grandparents, Andrew and Anna Dorsey Fischer, Horace Raymond, Florence La Mae Hutchins Fields, and Jackson and Theresa Tucker.
Tony loves his daughter, Kayla, dearly and he treasured the times spent with his little princess following her birth and in her early childhood. He had a close and loving bond with his son, Anthony, with whom he enjoyed working on cars and bikes, four-wheeling, fishing, shooting, practice outdoor cooking and numerous other activities. He always encouraged Anthony to do well in school.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions should be mailed to P.O. Box 2, Dagus Mines, PA 15831.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 17, 2019