Anthony M. (Tony) Rutigliano, Sr., age 84, of 424 Smith St., Ridgway, died Wednesday June 5, 2019, at UPMC Altoona.

He was born June 30, 1934, in Ridgway, son of the late Franciso and Michelina (DeGennaro) Rutigliano. He married Betty J. Morelli on April 19, 1958 in Brandy Camp. He resided in Ridgway all his life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and past member of the Ridgway Fire Department 2nd Ward. He was a 1953 graduate of Ridgway Area High School. He and his wife Betty owned and operated the West End Superette in Ridgway for 40 years. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards, watching Steeler football, and going to Penn State football games with his son-in-law, Dick.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty J. Rutigliano of Ridgway; one daughter Anna (Richard) Klaiber of Altoona; three sons: Anthony (Paula) Rutigliano of Ridgway, Dr. Michael (Dawn) Rutigliano of Greensburg, and John (Karen) Rutigliano of Apex, North Carolina; seven grandchildren: Michael, Erin, Megan, Nicholas, Alex, Tori, and Matthew; three great-grandchildren: Hunter, Zane, and Vera; several nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law Angela Morelli of Ridgway. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson Paul Michael Klaiber; three sisters: Grace Ducca, Lucy Azzano, and Philomena Manno; and two brothers: Chester and Matthew Rutigliano.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony M. Rutigliano, Sr. will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. A Wake Service will be held Friday evening at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Fire Department.