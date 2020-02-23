|
Arley Royden Swackhammer, 87, of Benezette, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born on November 28, 1932, the son of the late David Victor Swackhammer and Mildred English Swackhammer.
He was a veteran trained in auto mechanics serving in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, from 1953 to 1955.
On July 21, 1956, in Port Allegheny, he married Darline (Springstead) who preceded him in death in 2004.
He was a truck driver all his life having driven for Stackpole Carbon Co., and MG Industries. He was also a mechanic and enjoyed fixing vehicles and mowers, and he enjoyed working on Sudoku puzzles.
He is survived by two daughters, Leah Swackhammer of Benezette and Stacey (Gary) Urton of Gardner Hill, and one son, Duke (Kris) Swackhammer of Eldersburg, Maryland. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jacob (Sabrina) Urton, Arley Urton, Racheal (John) Farb, and David Mitchell Swackhammer and by two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Delilah Urton. He is also survived by one sister, Dora (John) DeCarli, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Donald, Merlin, Leon, Russell, DeMonte and Joel Swackhammer, one sister, Ila Kraus, and two infant brothers and one infant sister.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and also on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA.
A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home with Pastor Pat Confer.
Interment will take place next to his wife in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Winslow Hill, Benezette, PA.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Penn Highland Community Nurses, (757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA) and will be accepting online memorials at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2020