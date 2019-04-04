Ashley L. Lipsey, 35, of Main Street, Kersey, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a lengthy battle with Lupus.

She was born July 13, 1983, in St. Marys, daughter of Timothy Lipsey of St. Marys and Susan Wildnauer Kopp of St. Marys. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School. Ashley was an employee of Arete QIS.

She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Lipsey of Kersey; her stepfather, Andrew Kopp of St. Marys; her stepmother, Victoria Lipsey of St. Marys; a sister, Stevie Lipsey (Daniel Deutsch) of Apollo; a brother, Nicholas Lipsey (Taylor) of Waynesboro, Virginia; two nephews, Ryker Lipsey and Brantley Deutsch; her maternal grandmother, Laura Lee Schafer (Kevin) of Kersey; her paternal grandparents, Jack and Linda Lipsey of Kersey; her maternal great grandmother, Velma O'Dell of St. Marys; and by aunts and uncles.

Ashley enjoyed music and dancing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Hannah, and her family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Rev. Jeffery Noble officiating.

Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington DC, 20037.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com. Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary