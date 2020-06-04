It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving father, husband, grandfather and brother, Aubert (Aubie) Raymond Miller.
Aubie (Bob) was born January 2, 1950, in St Marys. He was the first child of Raymond and Mary Miller. When Bob was 18 years old, he enlisted in the Navy during the Vietnam War where he trained to become an ETN3 (Electronics and Navigation Specialist). He installed and repaired sonar, radar, receivers, time standards, oscilloscopes, power supplies, as well as navigation and satellite tracking equipment for naval craft. This experience and skill set paved the path for a lifetime career in Biomedical Engineering from technician to director and allowed Bob to complete his life-long education goal with a Ph.D.
Due to Bob's lifetime experience and education, he was sought after by many likeminded professionals and facilities to impart his knowledge and collaborate on projects. Bob brought two life-saving helicopter medical flight programs to fruition in two separate, individual hospital facilities, collaborated on a college textbook that is on the reading list for Biomedical Engineering students, was an emergency preparedness and disaster leader for each hospital he contracted with, and played a key role in passing each and every Joint Commission review.
In 1973, Bob met and married Ruth Dove Miller. They had two children, Marlene (Miller) Hunley and Angela Miller. Aubie (Bob) was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Bob is survived by his wife Ruth, two daughters, Marlene (Aaron) Hunley and Angela Miller, and two granddaughters, Emma and Ava Hunley. He is also survived by his younger siblings, Raymond (Debbie) Miller, Karl (Renee) Miller, and Mary Beth (James) DeCarli. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Mary Miller.
Bob will be cremated per his request, with a remembrance gathering at the Moose Lodge in River Falls, Wisconsin prior to a full military funeral in St. Louis, Missouri. Dates to be announced due to COVID-19. Donations may be made in Aubie's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children (https://lovetotherescue.org/).
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.