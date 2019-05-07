Audrey Verna Adams, 83, of Hanover, died Sunday, May 5, 2019.

She was born March 21, 1936, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Herbert and Frances Dietz Eckert.

Audrey is survived by her husband George Adams of Hanover; five daughters: CC Mazzeo and her husband, Steve of The Villages, Florida; Denise Lengel and her husband, David, of Mercer; Wanda Gutmann of Mount Airy, Maryland; Marychris Grauel and her husband, Gary, of Scaggsville, Maryland; and Leslie Knisley and her husband, Bob, of New Oxford; and by two sons, Pete Brehm and his wife, Patty, of Mount Airy, Maryland and Russell Brehm and his wife, Stacey, of Pasadena, Maryland. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren; one great-grandson; three sisters: Elaine Mosier and her husband, Ken, of Kersey; Sylvia Garner and her husband, Ray, of St. Marys; and Valerie Rung and her husband, Pete, of St. Marys; and by a brother, Steve Eckert and his wife, Marie, of Harrisburg.

Audrey was a longtime resident of Hanover, where she had many friends and enjoyed socializing in the North Pointe Community. She attended the Monday Craft Group where she crocheted and donated many special projects. She created the Book Nook Club and hosted monthly get-togethers. Audrey enjoyed attending local activities, monthly breakfast socials, and decorating the Activity Center. She was great at hosting parties in their home and she enjoyed volunteering at the Hanover Library. Audrey will be sadly missed by those whose lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held in Hanover at the convenience of the family.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Guardian Angel Center, 364 Main Street, PO Box 24, Kersey, PA 15846, or to . Published in The Daily Press on May 8, 2019