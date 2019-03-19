Home

Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Barbara J. Krug


1951 - 2019
Barbara J. Krug Obituary
Barbara J. Krug, 67, of 288 Ford Road, St. Marys, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence, after an illness of the past year.
She was born Dec. 22, 1951, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Raymond E. and Helen A. Ausserer Krug. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1969. She was most recently employed by City Transfer and is a former employee of Stackpole Carbon, C/G, SGL, Arc Metals, and Anchor Specialities.
She is survived by two sisters: Carol Schreiber and Carmen Mattiuz (Thomas), both of St. Marys. She is also survived by three nieces and one nephew, and one great-niece and three great-nephews.
She was a member of Queen of the World Church. She loved her pets. She enjoyed spending her time working in her yard as well as knitting and crocheting. She kept in touch with her family and always welcomed chatting with them on her iPad.
Visitation will be at Queen of the World Church from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, March 22. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. at Queen of the World Church with the Msgr. Robert Brugger, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; or Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., Dubois, PA 15801. Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019
