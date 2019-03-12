Barbara Ruth Antonelli, 73, of Apple Street, Weedville, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.

A daughter of the late George and Ruth (Young) Beaton, she was born on Sept. 30, 1945 in DuBois. On Feb. 17, 1968 she married James Blane Antonelli who preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2004.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was also predeceased by: two sisters, Cheri Walls and Shirley Buffington.

Barb is survived by: two children, Lynn (Philip Whitesell) Antonelli and James (Laura) Antonelli, both of Weedville; four grandchildren; and two sisters, Billie Lou Clark of Florida and Carol Anderson of Weedville.

Being born and raised in Falls Creek, Barb graduated DuBois Area High School and then lived most of the remainder of her life in Weedville. She enjoyed BINGO, cruises, casinos and especially time with her family.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place in Lakelawn Memorial Park next to her husband.

The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance, Elk Haven Nursing Home or Penn Highlands Community Nurses and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.