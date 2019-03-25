Home

Barry D. Rung


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barry D. Rung Obituary
Barry D. Rung, 69, of 484 Washington Street, St. Marys, died after battling a lengthy illness on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Penn Highland DuBois, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Sept. 25, 1949, in St. Marys, son of the late Herbert and Bertha (Hepler) Rung.
He was proceeded in death by a brother, James F. Rung; a nephew, James F. Rung; and a sister, Rita Imboden.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Hedlund) Rung of St. Marys; three children: Mellisa Badeau (Danny) of Kersey, Joshua Miller (Amanda) of Ridgeway, and Lenaya Miller (Ray) of Weedville; two step-children: Kimberly (Nichols) Stine (Albert) of Texas, and Charles Nichols Jr. of St. Marys; two brothers: Donald (Pete) Rung Sr. (Valerie) of St. Marys, and William (Bill) R. Rung (Sandra) of St. Marys. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed spending time at camp (Get-R-Done) he also enjoyed woodworking, carving, deer hunting and collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia.
He served as a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corp from 1969-1975 based out of Paris Island, South Carolina. He served two active terms in Vietnam.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2019
