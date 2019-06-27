Bernard E. Norlin, 78, of Silver Creek Road, Johnsonburg, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor after a lengthy illness.

A son of the late Einer and Helen (Averill) Norlin, he was born on September 15, 1940 in Johnsonburg. On August 1, 1970 he married Velma (Wenner) who survives in Johnsonburg.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by: a sister, Nancy Votano and a brother, Bill Norlin.

Along with his wife, Bernie is survived by: four children, Bernie Norlin of Virginia, Raub (Bethany) Norlin of Johnsonburg, Jon (Melissa) Norlin of Johnsonburg and Kristi (Scott) Pomeroy of Minnesota; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley (Fred) Schneider of St. Marys.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-'67 and worked more than 40 years at Keystone Carbon. A lifelong resident of Johnsonburg, he was a member of the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed sports.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Ubel Funeral Home, Johnsonburg, and on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church with Reverend Roger Peterson.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg/Ridgway Servicemen's Detail. Service members are asked to assemble at 11 a.m., at the Church.

Interment will be in the Wardvale Methodist Cemetery, Johnsonburg, PA

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Johnsonburg United Methodist Church and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Daily Press on June 28, 2019