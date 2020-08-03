Bernard E. "Bernie" Powers III, age 64 of Boone Mountain died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home.
Born November 21, 1955 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Bernard E. Powers Jr. and Berdeana R. (Spessert) Powers.
He was a 1973 graduate of DuBois Area High School.
Bernie was an avid baseball player in his younger days; winning Federation Championships with The DuBois Colonials and Falls Creek Eagles.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, many outings with friends, watching the Oakland Raiders, and traveling to the Seneca Casino.
After working since the age of 16 for many different companies, Bernie retired from Keystone Bingo in 2017.
Bernie is survived by his brother, Stephen E. Powers and his wife Robin, of Penfield, and his niece and nephew Erin and Matthew Powers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. where social distancing protocol will be followed.
A private family funeral service will be held.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that you please donate to Fox Township Ambulance, or an organization of your choosing.
