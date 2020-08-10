Bernice A. "Nee" Bauer, 79, of 223 Grandview Road, St. Marys, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home.
She was born March 12, 1941, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Charles and Emma Anzinger Frey. Bernice was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1959. She was a former employee of Pure Carbon and retired from the Walmart Garden Center, where she earned certification as a Master Gardener.
On August 31, 1963, in the St. Mary's Church, Bernice married Peter B. Bauer, who survives. She is also survived by a son, Gregory and his wife Jen of St. Marys; a daughter, Christine and her husband Brian of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Catherine Bauer of St. Marys, Emma Conway of Pittsburgh, and Andrea Macedonia of Alexandria, VA. Also surviving is one brother, Maurice Frey and his wife Ann of St. Marys; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Scolari and Helen Luchini; three brothers, Norbert Frey and twins Roman and Norman Frey; and by a step-brother, Robert Farley.
Bernice was a member of the Queen of the World Church. She was an avid reader and loved to garden.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, Activities Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.