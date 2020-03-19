|
|
Bernice H. Lecker, 93, of Vero Beach, Florida, died Tuesday, March 17 at Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida.
She was born on January 26, 1927, daughter of John AC and Bertha Weinzierl Herzing.
On April 13, 1950, in the St. Mary's Church, she married Paul J. Lecker, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2010. They were married 60 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Laura Carson of Vero Beach, Florida; three sons, J. Clark Lecker of St. Marys, Paul J. Lecker II of Avella, and Gregory J. Lecker of Chevy Chase, Maryland; 11 grandchildren, (Laura) Kellie Christiansen and Katherine Straus, (Clark) John, Joshua and Molly, (Paul II) Hannah, Paul III and Hunter, (Gregory) Kelsey and twins Ellen and Madeline; and 11 great-grandchildren, (Kellie Christiansen) Carson and Charles (Katherine Straus) Annie, Audrey, Mary, and Margaret (Joshua Lecker) Ava and Malin, (Molly Snedden) Elle and Reese and (Hannah Spinneweber) Ivan.
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a very proud grandmother, and great-grandmother. Bernice was adored and loved by all who knew her, a kind person of great faith and lived life serving others.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by all nine siblings, Scholastica (Sis) Weidenboerner, Aurelius (Brud) Herzing, Hyacinth (Hi) Dauer, Valery Lambert, Audrey Skiba, Pauline Fritz, Faith Holben, Ken Herzing, and John Herzing.
She was a lifelong resident of St. Marys and moved to Vero Beach in October 2017. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Central Catholic High School, class of 1944. She held several successful posts for the St. Marys National Bank, before becoming the bookkeeper for the Benzinger Township office. She was a devout member of the Queen of the World Church. In Vero Beach, she was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church and the Vero Beach Bridge Club.
Family and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass for Bernice H. Lecker to be celebrated at Queen of the World Church at a later date. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Queen of the World Church, 134 Queens Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 or The Elk County Catholic High School, 600 Maurus Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2020