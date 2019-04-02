Bernice R. Fodge, 93, of 550 Kerner Ave, St. Marys, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 9, 1925, in Daguscahonda, daughter of the late John C. and Clara Prechtl Detsch.

She was a lifelong resident of the area, graduating from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1943. She worked in accounting while living in Washington D.C. She also worked for Dr. Charles Hauber as a receptionist. She worked in Utilization Review at Elk Regional Health Center and she retired in 2001 after 21 years of service.

Bernice married Jerome L. Fodge in St. Mary's Church on Aug. 2, 1947. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2008.

She is survived by a son: Frank Fodge and his wife, Jeri, of St. Marys; two daughters: Karen Jovenetti and her husband, Anthony, of Rochester, New York; and Mary Pat Haberberger and her husband, Thomas, of St. Marys. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Shawn Fodge (Brandi), Kerby Carlson (Anthony), Jelio Rusalem, and Eric Jovenetti; two great grandchildren: Mason Carlson and Chloe Carlson; one sister, Theresa Shanahan of New York, and one brother, Melvin "Bud" Detsch (Barbara) of St. Marys; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John Fodge, who died Nov. 30, 2018; five sisters: Helen Fellows, Kathleen Steffy, Leona Steislinger, Jean Schlimm, and Mary Meilson; and by three brothers, Paul, Clarence, and Richard Detsch.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Sacred Heart Church on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12 p.m., with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday morning, April 5, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Sacred Heart Social Committee, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 East Eschbach Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019