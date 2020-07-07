1/1
Bertha L. "Bertie" Baughman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha L. "Bertie" Baughman, 89, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of Gerber Road, St. Marys, passed away, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a lengthy illness.
She was born May 30, 1931, in Munderf, PA, daughter of the late William and Vinnie McManigle Gerber. Bertie was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Schools. She was a former employee of Brockway Glass, G.C. Murphy, Ames Department Store, and she drove van for Muccio School Transportation.
On May 15, 1948, in the Presbyterian Church, Bertie married Ernest C. Baughman, who preceded her in death on January 26, 2013.
She is survived by her daughter, Shari Mazzaferro and her husband John of St. Marys; four grandchildren, Thomas Ehrensberger, Timothy Wonderling, Tanya Brett, and John Wingate; six great-grandchildren, Tommy, Kristen, and Alexis Ehrensberger, Austin and Alicia Wonderling, and Danica Charles; a brother, Louis Gerber and his wife Joan of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Gerber of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bertie was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Ann Ehrensberger and her husband, Bill, and their children, Robbie, Kristen, and Kenny Wayne, who died in the Toccoa Falls, GA flood in 1977; and by a brother, Peter Gerber.
Bertie was a member of the St. Marys First United Methodist Church, as well as the Bootjack Grange and the Elk County Fair Committee. She sang and played guitar in several bands over the years, and played for the local nursing homes. Bertie also greatly enjoyed her cats.
There will be no visitation for Bertha L. Baughman.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Munderf Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved