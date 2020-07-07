Bertha L. "Bertie" Baughman, 89, a resident of Pinecrest Manor and formerly of Gerber Road, St. Marys, passed away, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after a lengthy illness.
She was born May 30, 1931, in Munderf, PA, daughter of the late William and Vinnie McManigle Gerber. Bertie was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Schools. She was a former employee of Brockway Glass, G.C. Murphy, Ames Department Store, and she drove van for Muccio School Transportation.
On May 15, 1948, in the Presbyterian Church, Bertie married Ernest C. Baughman, who preceded her in death on January 26, 2013.
She is survived by her daughter, Shari Mazzaferro and her husband John of St. Marys; four grandchildren, Thomas Ehrensberger, Timothy Wonderling, Tanya Brett, and John Wingate; six great-grandchildren, Tommy, Kristen, and Alexis Ehrensberger, Austin and Alicia Wonderling, and Danica Charles; a brother, Louis Gerber and his wife Joan of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Gerber of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Bertie was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Ann Ehrensberger and her husband, Bill, and their children, Robbie, Kristen, and Kenny Wayne, who died in the Toccoa Falls, GA flood in 1977; and by a brother, Peter Gerber.
Bertie was a member of the St. Marys First United Methodist Church, as well as the Bootjack Grange and the Elk County Fair Committee. She sang and played guitar in several bands over the years, and played for the local nursing homes. Bertie also greatly enjoyed her cats.
There will be no visitation for Bertha L. Baughman.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Munderf Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Pinecrest Manor, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.