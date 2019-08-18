|
|
Betsy A. Zimmerman, 81, of Oak Street, Wilcox, died unexpectedly, at home, Saturday, August 17, 2019.
She was born on March 22, 1938 in Kane, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Naomi (McMillen) Smith.
On November 7, 1959, in St. Anne's Catholic Church, she married Thomas J. "Crowbar" Zimmerman, who predeceased her on January 21, 2019.
Besides her parents and husband, Betsy was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth "Toot" Smith, Jr.
Betsy is survived by five children, Sherry Zimmerman of Wilcox, Deborah Roseberry of Nashville, Tennessee, Kenneth Zimmerman of Wilcox, Dick (Mandy) Zimmerman of Leeper and Janet (Mike Carroll) Zimmerman of Wilcox; five grandchildren, Lynn, Stephen, Shinee, Max and Alex; five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Hudson, DeAngelo, Antonio, and Avianna; a brother, Glenn Smith of Kane; and two sisters, Martha Anderson and Carol Asp, both of Kane.
Betsy worked for Stackpole Carbon of Kane for many years and is a past member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. She spent her life taking care of her best friend and daughter, Sherry. Born in Kane, she was raised in Sergeant and lived most of her adult life in Wilcox.
Private services for Betsy A. Zimmerman will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
There will be no public visitation.
The family suggests memorials to the Wilcox Library and will be accepting online condolences atwww.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2019