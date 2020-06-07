Betty "Pete" Aiello, 88, of 90 Forrest St. Ridgway, died peacefully in her sleep on June 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born on September 16, 1931, in Ridgway, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Nels and Anna Johnson. She was born and raised in the Hyde's Hill area along with her brothers and sisters. She married Arthur Aiello in 1950 and enjoyed 64 years of marriage.
She attended Ridgway High School, and was employed at Ridgway Telephone Company, Elliott Company and C.F. Geary Insurance Agency. Pete opened "The Daisy" in the 60's, a popular teenage nightclub, her great sense of humor and regard for kids and teenagers made a lasting impact on the community. She loved music; and booking bands and having live entertainment on the weekends was a big part of her success, she took a lot of satisfaction in providing a place for the kids to hang-out and created an iconic legacy. She used to say "I never met a stranger"
She was a lifelong member of the community, and belonged to The Bethlehem Lutheran Church, she was a charter member of Y Volleyball (she liked to tell people she was in the Olympics). She was also a well known card shark at all the local clubs, and enjoyed gambling junkets with her husband Art.
She is survived by three daughters Kathy King (Bruce), Susan Aiello Luchs (Steve), and Christine Lane (Stacey). She is also survived by two sons, Arthur F. (Carol) and James R. (Louise). Also surviving are six grandchildren Caleb (Jessica) and Nathan King, Carly (Eric) and Sam Aiello, Abby Woods (Anthony) and Steven Luchs, and one great-grandson Michael King, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her adored care-givers were Jamie Dennis, Jessica Bobenreith, Trisha Mahoney, Harmony Blazavich, and Missy Shirey.
Pete was preceded in death by all of her siblings which included three sisters, Olive Lowry, Margaret Mader and Florence Lunger;, and four brothers, Harold "Plus", Carl "Minus" Nels, Theodore "Whitey" and little Harry.
Funeral and Committal Service will be celebrated at The Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Tuesday June 9 at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Erik Hart. Burial will be at Oakmont Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to Community Nurses, Ridgway YMCA, or Ridgway Public Library. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.