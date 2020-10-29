1/1
Betty J. Friedl
1926 - 2020
Betty J. Friedl, 94, of 114 Taft Road, St. Marys, died on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska, following an unexpected illness.
She was born on August 2, 1926, in Kersey, a daughter of the late George and Mae Gahr Penn.
On July 22, 1950 in St. Boniface Church, she married the late Clyde J. Friedl, who preceded her in death on August 4, 1993.
Betty was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Kersey High School, class of 1944. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, where she also volunteered for the funeral bereavement dinners. Over the years, she worked at Sylvania and then retired from St. Marys Carbon.  Betty enjoyed gardening, quilting, and most of all, spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters; Candy Uhl and her husband Michael of St. Marys, Mary Jo Gardner and her husband Francis of Weedville, and by one son; Joseph Friedl and his companion Shelly Huff of St. Marys. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; Jodi Harlan, Melissa Uhl, Joseph Friedl, Jr., Michael (Lauren) Friedl, Kelly (Ryan Carlson) Friedl, Mary (Justin Spangle) Friedl, and Nicholas (Nicole) Friedl, as well as by six great-grandchildren; Dylan, Tyler, Evan, Kennedy, Karli, and Jonathon.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother; Jerome Penn, and  by her daughter-in-law; Tammy Friedl.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Betty J. Friedl will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Marys Church, Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the St. Mary's Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
