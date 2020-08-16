1/
Betty J. Gralak
1930 - 2020
Betty J. Gralak, 89, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 3686 Old State Road, Ridgway, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Penn Highlands Elk.
She was born on September 15, 1930, in Daguscahonda, a daughter of the late Frank and Ellen Rebic Supon.
On June 18, 1955, in the St. Benedict's Church in Daguscahona, she married Joseph C. Gralak, who preceded her in death on May 26, 2000.
Betty graduated from Ridgway High School and worked as a secretary at Stackpole Carbon. After her retirement, she helped her son manage "The Well."
She is survived by one son, David Gralak of Daguscahonda.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six sisters; Alice Metrovich, Annie Tagliaferi, Katie Ginther, Margaret Bankovic, Mary Ehrensberger, and Theresa Gerber and four brothers; Max and Frank Supon and Joseph and George Supon in infancy.
Funeral services are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
