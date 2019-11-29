|
Betty "Darlene" Murvine Palumbo, 79, of Meadville, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at AristaCare at Park Avenue, Meadville.
She had accepted the Lord in the 1980's.
Darlene was born in Cambria County on August 11, 1940.
She had worked in the restaurant industry for over 40 years as a waitress and short order cook.
Darlene is survived by her children Judith Conklin (Chuck Kim) of Woodbridge, Virginia, Eric Robuck (Valerie) of Virginville, Lou Palumbo of Chicago, Illinois and Jeff Palumbo of Erie; five grandchildren Matthew Kim, Maria Kim, Abbey Robuck, Ashley Robuck and Andrew Palumbo. She was preceded in death by a son Stephen Conklin.
Graveside services will be held at a future date at Venango Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 30, 2019