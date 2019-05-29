Beverly E. Bearer, 87, of Court Road, Ridgway, died suddenly, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys.

A daughter of the late Arthur and Marjorie (Wallace) Shobert, she was born on June 28, 1931 in Hallton.

Besides her parents, Beverly was predeceased in death by: her first husband, Robert Maloney; her second husband, James Bearer; three children, Marjorie Barnhart, John Maloney, and Patrick James Bearer in infancy; a grandson, Paul Barnhart; a sister, Shirley Fluman; a sister-in-law, Patty Shobert; and a son-in-law, Charlie Barnhart.

She is survived by four children, Robert (Debbie) Maloney of St. Marys, Bertha (Dave Pontious) Barnhart of Ridgway, Gerald (Julie) Maloney of Kersey, and Terry (Steve) Bowser of Ridgway; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two brothers, Clayton Shobert of Ridgway and Larry (Marlene) Shobert of Boston, Mass.

Beverly worked as a bartender for the Ridgway VFW for many years and enjoyed playing BINGO. Residing all her life in the Hallton and Ridgway areas, she was a member of the Hallton Church.

At Beverly's request, there will be no visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Hallton Church of Christ in Hallton with Reverend Ron Burkett.

The family will be accepting online condolences and requests memorials to their "Appeal for Donations" and at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with Beverly's final care.