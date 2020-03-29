|
Beverly W. Cheatle, 72, of 142 Sugar Hill Road, St. Marys, died at her home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, with her family by her side following a short illness.
She was born on July 26, 1947, in Kersey, a daughter of the late Thomas and Annabelle Ninnis Wildnauer.
On Dec. 2, 1971, in St. Marys Church, she married Joseph Cheatle, of St. Marys, who survives.
Mrs. Cheatle was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of St. Marys High School, class of 1965. She was a member of St. Marys Church and had formerly been employed by Stackpole Carbon Company. Over the years, she volunteered at the Christian Food Bank and at Sacred Heart Church for their bake sales. A lover of animals. Bev also enjoyed going for walks and going shopping. She also enjoyed baking, sewing, and knitting. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her husband of more than 48 years, Joseph Cheatle, she is survived by two sons, Calvin Cheatle and his wife, Jenilyn, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Kurt Cheatle of St. Marys; one daughter, Kelly Jo Boroi and her husband, James, of Wilcox; and by three grandchildren, Simon, Alex and Anjie. She is also survived by two brothers, Michael Wildnauer and his wife, Linda, of St. Marys, and Arthur "Tom" Wildnauer and his wife, Tina, of Kersey; as well as by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother in infancy, Jerome Wildnauer.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly W. Cheatle is being scheduled and will be announced at a later date.
There will be no public visitation.
Interment will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Church, Sacred Heart Social Committee, or to the Community Nurses Hospice.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 30, 2020