Bonita L. "Bonnie" Heindl
1948 - 2020
Bonita L. "Bonnie" Heindl, 71, of 821 Cardinal Road, St. Marys, died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1948, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Struble Schneider.
On Aug. 24, 1968, in St. Marys, she married Ronald Heindl, who survives.
Bonnie was a gradaute of St. Marys Area High School, class of 1966, and a member of Shiloh Presbyterian Church.  
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed flowers, gardening, and crafts.  She took great care of her home, and loved nothing more than cooking, baking, and caring for her family.  
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Kenny Heindl, and his wife, Krista, of St. Marys; two daughters, Kristy Castina, and her husband, Dean, of St. Marys and Wendy Miller and her husband, Kevin, of Warminster; by four grandchildren, Ryan Merritt, Kali Smith, Carter Miller, and Allison Heindl; and by one great-grandson, Thomas. She is also survived by one sister, Cindy Prechtl of Daguscahonda; and by one brother, Thomas Schneider.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Schneider, and by one sister, Kathleen Neilson.
Funeral Services for Bonita "Bonnie" Heindl will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 217 Washington Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with the Rev. Scott Wiest, officiating.
Family and friends will be received at the Shiloh Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Community Nurses Hospice, Shiloh Presbyterian Church, or to Hahne Cancer Center.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
