Brenda Lee Beck
1960 - 2020
Brenda Lee Beck, 60, of 101 Commons Lane, Ridgway, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her residence, after a lengthy illness.
She was born January 3, 1960, in Aliquippa, daughter of the late Luther David Frye and Rita Anderson Frye. Brenda graduated from Center High School in Aliquippa and had been a resident of Elk County since 1983. She was a former employee of American Axle and Manufacturing in Ridgway.
Brenda is survived by two daughters: Crystal Beck of Ridgway and Tiffany Nussbaum of Kersey; a son, Dustan Werneth and his wife Alyx of St. Marys; two grandchildren, Sophia Schauer and Megan Werneth; her former spouse, Floyd Beck of St. Marys; a sister, Linda Bumgard; and by three brothers: Rodney Frye, Kevin Frye, and Tracy Frye.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary David Werneth; a grandson, Gary Werneth; and by a sister, Debra Reynolds.
Brenda was a member of the St. Mary's Church. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and she enjoyed crocheting, camping, and riding ATVs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Thayer Memorial Cemetery in Ridgway.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, Elk County, 108R North Second Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
