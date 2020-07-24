1/1
Brent A. Krieg
1955 - 2020
Brent A. Krieg, age 64, of East Eleventh Street, Erie, died, unexpectedly, at his home, July 20, 2020. 
A son of the late Gail "Scat" William Krieg, Sr. and late Lola (Wilson) Krieg, he was born on August 15, 1955, in St. Marys. 
Besides his parents, Brent was predeceased by a son, Brent A. Krieg, Jr.; and a brother, Gail W. Krieg, Jr.
Brent is survived by three sisters, Tempest Kellerman of Reynoldsville, Kandy Gnan of Ridgway, and Dawn Wendel of St. Marys; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Brent lived most of his life in St. Marys and the past several years in Erie. He worked as a carpenter, landscaper, and did some bartending at the CMF.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held by the family.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
