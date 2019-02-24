Home

Bryan M. "Be Wagz" Waigand


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bryan M. "Be Wagz" Waigand Obituary
Bryan M. "Be Wagz" Waigand, 25, of Smith Lane, Kane, lost his battle with addiction on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Cuyohoga Falls, Ohio.
Born March 30, 1993 in St. Marys, he was the son of Michael and Donna Cherry Waigand.
He was a painter and sandblaster for TMI Coating in Egan, Mich. He enjoyed listening to music, travel adventures and basketball, especially his favorite player, Kobe Bryant.
He is survived, in addition to his parents of Kane, by brothers Tom Waigand of Kane and Cory Waigand of Spanaway, Wash.
His family will receive friends at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Burial will follow privately in Forest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 25, 2019
