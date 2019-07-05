Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
Resources
More Obituaries for Burton Shaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton T. Shaver


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burton T. Shaver Obituary
Burton T. Shaver, age 76, of 32 Morgan Ave., Ridgway, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his residence.  
He was born August 21, 1942, in DuBois, son of the late Burton J. and Olga (Washkow) Shaver. He married JoAnne R. Martino on February 12, 1960, she survives.
He resided in Ridgway most of his life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church where he was an usher. He was a member of the FOP, the Northwest PA Chiefs of Police, and the National Chiefs of Police. He was past President and past Vice-president of the FOP Lodge 96, current Treasurer of the FOP Lodge 96, a past CAPSEA Board member, a member of the Drug Task Force and the Sons of Italy. He also belonged to the Double D Leather Ass Misfit Saddle Club. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses and telling jokes. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Leo High School. Burton retired in 2001 as Ridgway Borough Chief of Police after serving the community for 38 years.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne R. Shaver of Ridgway, one daughter Deborah (Donald) Jordan of Brockport, one son Thomas A. (Chrystal) Shaver of Ridgway, six grandchildren: Chris (Dana) Jordan, Joe Jordan, Shawn Shaver, Sam Shaver, and Sandra Shaver; six great-grandchildren: Bailey, Jensen, Sophia, Max and Henry Shaver, and Robert Aiello; one sister Donna (Francis) Stockdale of Marienville, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Mass for Burton T. Shaver will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with police honors. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. There will be no visitation.  Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Fire Dept. or to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp.  Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Press on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now