Burton T. Shaver, age 76, of 32 Morgan Ave., Ridgway, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his residence.

He was born August 21, 1942, in DuBois, son of the late Burton J. and Olga (Washkow) Shaver. He married JoAnne R. Martino on February 12, 1960, she survives.

He resided in Ridgway most of his life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church where he was an usher. He was a member of the FOP, the Northwest PA Chiefs of Police, and the National Chiefs of Police. He was past President and past Vice-president of the FOP Lodge 96, current Treasurer of the FOP Lodge 96, a past CAPSEA Board member, a member of the Drug Task Force and the Sons of Italy. He also belonged to the Double D Leather Ass Misfit Saddle Club. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses and telling jokes. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Leo High School. Burton retired in 2001 as Ridgway Borough Chief of Police after serving the community for 38 years.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne R. Shaver of Ridgway, one daughter Deborah (Donald) Jordan of Brockport, one son Thomas A. (Chrystal) Shaver of Ridgway, six grandchildren: Chris (Dana) Jordan, Joe Jordan, Shawn Shaver, Sam Shaver, and Sandra Shaver; six great-grandchildren: Bailey, Jensen, Sophia, Max and Henry Shaver, and Robert Aiello; one sister Donna (Francis) Stockdale of Marienville, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Mass for Burton T. Shaver will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with police honors. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Fire Dept. or to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Published in The Daily Press on July 6, 2019