Calvin John Cassady, 68, of 114 West Condot Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born August 2, 1951, in St. Marys, son of the late Norbert and Grace Shilk Cassady. Calvin was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School. He was a retired employee of the Keystone Carbon Company.
On October 6, 1973, in St. Marys, Calvin married Theresa R. Hoffman, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Felchia Pere of St. Marys and Jolene Shealy of St. Marys and her fiancé Matthew Borza and his son, Noah; and by four grandchildren, Briella Pere, Mason Shealy, Drake Shealy, and Brock Shealy. Calvin is also survived by his sister, Janie Ferragine and her husband Dennis of Johnsonburg.
In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his brother, Norbert "Jim" Cassady.
Calvin was a member of the United States Army Reserves. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cooking, and served as a chef while in the Reserves. Most of all, Calvin enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016 or at autismspeaks@charitydynamics.com.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.