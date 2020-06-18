Carl G. DeStephano
Carl G. DeStephano, 54 of Baldwinsville, New York, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 after a brave battle with brain cancer.
Carl loved being a husband and father, throwing a fun party, traveling on points, music, hockey, Netflix, computer gaming and snacking.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Samuel and Alice DeStephano and three brothers, Mike, John and David DeStephano.
Carl is survived by his wife of 15 years, Elizabeth (Minekheim) DeStephano and their two children, Benjamin and Isabella DeStephano; three siblings, Mary Lorenzo, Laura (Jerry) Ishler and Sam (Jennie) DeStephano.
Also surviving are his aunt, Kay DeStephano, many cousins, several nieces, nephews and his four sisters-in-law, Kathy (Kevin) Stehle, Pat Watters, Eileen Minekheim and Jennifer (Robert) Liccardo.
Carl was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Keegan-Osbelt-Knight Funeral Home, 900 N. Salina Street, Syracuse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3494 Route 31, Baldwinsville, New York.
Please be advised that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face masks will be required to attend both the calling hours and the funeral Mass. You will need to sign in at both locations due to New York state contact tracing requirements and there may be capacity limitations.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the children's education fund, C/O Kathy Stehle, 127 N. Auringer Road, Constantia, New York 13044 (Please make checks payable to Elizabeth DeStephano)

Published in The Daily Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tracy Capone & Family
June 17, 2020
hat a great friend, husband, and father. The Hayes family will miss him greatly. We have a lot of great memories and are so sad.
Karen
Friend
