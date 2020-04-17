|
Carol L. Buttery of of St. Marys, and Blasdell, New York, died suddenly on April 15, 2020.
She was a devoted mother of Robin Biel and Frederick "Rick" (Jennifer) Biel; cherished grandmother of Zachary, Kyle, Tyler, and Allisyn; beloved brother of Virginia (late David) Johnston, James (Diann) Buttery, and Jon (Darlene) Buttery; and loving daughter of late Arthur and Clara Buttery.
She is also survived by many nieces and a nephew.
For the safety of family and friends, private services were held for Carol L. Buttery. Arrangements by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 716-627-2919.
Services will be streamed on demand and condolence may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2020