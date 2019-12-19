|
Carol Marie Smrekar, 80, of Johnsonburg, died on the evening of December, 18, 2019 at Lakeview Senior Care in Smethport following a brief illness.
She was born March 6, 1939 in Johnsonburg, daughter of Leo and Mary Finno Olszewski. On July 16, 1966 in Holy Rosary Church Carol married Roy J. Smrekar, who died on January 21, 1999.
Carol resided in Johnsonburg all her life. She is a graduate of Johnsonburg High School, Class of 1957 and from Penn State University in 1961 where she earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.
She was a member of the Holy Rosary Church and the Holy Rosary Senior Choir. Carol loved that she had been a member of the Red Rockets Drum Corps. She loved all animals and loved to take care of her beloved cats.
Carol was employed at Johnsonburg Elementary School for 14 years. She had also worked at Holy Rosary School in Johnsonburg as an art teacher for two years, and taught first grade in Bradford for one year at Penn Hill Elementary School in Pittsburgh for one year.
She is survived by one brother, Thomas Olszewski on Gaithersburg, Maryland, and by two nieces, Stephanie and Angela.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A Mass of Christian burial for Carol M. Smrekar will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. David Wilson, pastor. Interment will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, Pa.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eshbach Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019