|
|
Catherine E. Hunsberger, 103, of, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home, and formerly of 217 Dagus Mines Road, Kersey, and the Silver Creek Terrace, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a lengthy illness.
She was born November 2, 1916, in Birdsboro, daughter of the late Amandus and Sarah Hoyer Manmiller. Catherine attended Birdsboro Schools and had been a resident of the area since 2002. She had worked at a greenhouse in Green Lane.
Catherine was married to Percival W. Hunsberger, who preceded her in death in December of 1988.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Frost and her husband Ron of Kersey; three grandchildren, Angela Wegemer, Beth Fye, and Matthew Bowman; and by her sister, Betty Freese of Birdsboro.
In addition to her husband and parents, Catherine was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Hunsberger; and by a brother, Amandus Manmiller.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Silver Creek Terrace, 791 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020