Charles (Chuck) C. Glatt, 48, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Chuck was born in 1971 at the Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Ann Weichman Davis of DuBois. He is also survived by two daughters, Shaina (Justin) Troup of Hawthorn, and Kaitlyn Glatt of Rossiter; and by two sons, Kyle Grover of Punxsutawney, and Dakota Glatt of Brookville; along with one brother, Chris (Jamie) Glatt of Fertigs; as well as his significant other, Kate Caldwell, and her two children, Michaela and Tim of New Bethlehem. He is also survived by five grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles R. Glatt of St. Marys; as well as paternal grandparents, Joseph and Imogene Glatt, and maternal grandparents, Francis J. Weichman and F. Mabel Weichman.

He worked for Quality Car Wash Systems out of Clarion and was a jack-of-all-trades.

Chuck was a proud member of the NRA and Fryburg Sportsman's Club. He also enjoyed helping others, fishing, riding, canoeing, and camping but most of all he loved spending time with his family, friends and significant other.

A Memorial Service for Chuck will be held at the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney on Monday Feb. 25 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that any donations be made to the Fait Funeral Home to assist with the expenses.

Friends may express their condolences to Charles and his family on the funeral home's website – www.faitfuneralhome.com.