Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Committal
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Wardvale Methodist Cemetery
Johnsonburg, PA
View Map
Charles E. Rudolph Obituary
Charles E. Rudolph, 52, of 207 Hill Street, Johnsonburg, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 24, 1967, in Ridgway, son of the late Ellsworth and Pearl Candeloro Rudolph. Charles was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service to be held at the Wardvale Methodist Cemetery in Johnsonburg on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 12 p.m.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019
