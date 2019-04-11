|
Charles E. Rudolph, 52, of 207 Hill Street, Johnsonburg, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 24, 1967, in Ridgway, son of the late Ellsworth and Pearl Candeloro Rudolph. Charles was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service to be held at the Wardvale Methodist Cemetery in Johnsonburg on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 12 p.m.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019